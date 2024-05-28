Ex-Ghana U-17 coach Laryea Kingston apologises for letting down Ghanaians

Laryea Kingston has apologised for not fulfilling the trust and support of Ghanaians after the Black Starlets failed to qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana have not qualified since 2017, and hopes were high this year, but the team fell short, losing 2-1 to Burkina Faso in the semi-final of the WAFU B U-17 Championship on Saturday.

Kingston, deeply disappointed by the defeat, announced his resignation but later issued an apology, admitting he could have handled things better.

Despite his earlier statement that he would leave after the tournament, Kingston abandoned the team ahead of the third-place playoff against Nigeria, leaving the assistant coaches in charge.

"I realised that the reasons for the immense support have largely been because of the work of the technical team, which I am privileged to lead the past few months, our playing style, and the commitment of the players to change the narrative about Ghana’s U17 teams’ recent history," Kingston said in a statement.

"I apologise unreservedly for our failure to pay back the trust, love, and support we have graciously received from Ghanaians. We worked very hard for several weeks for the chance to reach the final of the WAFU tournament to compete for the ultimate prize, but it was not to be."