Ex-Ghana U-20 goalkeeper harbours dream of joining Hearts of Oak

Medeama SC goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi has revealed his desire to join Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak.

The former Asante Kotoko shot-stopper says it will be a dream to joining the Phobians, insisting it has been his goal to keep for Ghana's two most glamorous clubs.

“I have to wear the rainbow jersey before I quit keeping in the local League, even though I have played for Kumasi Asante Kotoko which is a rival to the club I dream of in the past,” he told Sportsnewsgh.com.

“Playing for these two big clubs at the local level is my dream and I have to accomplish that” ,he added.

Eric Antwi shot to prominence after excelling at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Turkey 2013, and has since been one of the best goalkeepers in the country.

Antwi currently on the books of Medeama, led the Tarkwa-based club to top of the table in the first round of the truncated 2017/18 Zylofon Cash Premier League.