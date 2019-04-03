Ex-Ghana U17 defender Abdul Razak Yusif flies out for Europe deal

Former Ghana U17 defender Abdul Razak Yusif left Accra on Tuesday night to Europe, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The 17-year-old travelled in the company of his agent Papa Agyemang.

GHANASoccernet.com understands, there is interest from at least four elite European clubs in the talented versatile defender.

But the Densu Rovers player can only sign for a club when he turns 18 this August.

Razak is one of the finest defenders to emerge from Ghana and has been touted by clubs such as Lyon, FC Copenhagen and Vitesse.

He played for Ghana at the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup in India.