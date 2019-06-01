Ex-Ghana U17 defender Abdul Razak Yusif scores for Vitesse Arnhem against Tottenham in Terborg youth tourney

Former Black Starlets defender Abdul Razak Yusif was on target for Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem U19 in their 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur U19 in the ongoing Terborg Toernooi.

Yusif has been really good and a standout performer for the Yellow and Black lads in the ongoing youth tournament.

The technically gifted guardsman was magnificent for the side as they pipped South African side Ajax Cape Town 1-0 in the first match.

The Dutch outfit have advanced to the next round of the competition which will end on Sunday, June 2.

Yusif was a member of the Ghana U17 squad that played at the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup in India.