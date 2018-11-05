Ex-Ghana U17 female star Laadi Issaka grabs award in USA

Former Ghana Under-17 female winger Laadi Issaka has been crowned the best offensive player in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in the USA.

Issaka, 19, grabbed 20 goals and provided seven assists.

The Ghanaian youngster was among five players recognized by the team.

She was part of Ghana's Black Maidens team that participated in the 2014 FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.

She secured an educational scholarship at the Mississippi Valley State following her exploits at the global stage.