Ex-Ghana U20 captain Joseph Owusu Bempah signs for Serbian top-flight side Proleter Novi Sad

Former Ghana U20 captain Joseph Owusu Bempah has completed a move to Serbia top tier side FK Proleter Novi Sad GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The right defender joined FK Proleter following a stellar campaign in the second tier with FK Sloboda Uzice where he made 14 appearances since joining in August, 2018

Bempah left Ghana in 2016 to Serbia joining FK Vovojdina, after more than a year, he moved to Mexico to join Murcielagos in December 2017.

The 23 year-old returned to Serbia after just one season in Mexico to join FK Sloboda where he became an important figure of the team.

He was captain for Accra Hearts of Oak and also played for New Edubiase United.

By Nuhu Adams