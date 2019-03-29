Ex-Ghana winger Laryea Kingston lauds Right to Dream Academy

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has commended the Right to Dream Academy for helping young footballers realise their dreams.

The Right to Dream Academy has over the year developed raw talents into professional footballer and even nurtured others in playing significant roles in their communities.

According Laryea Kingsto, who was on a tour of their facilities in Old Akrade in the Eastern Region, the Academies initiatives is laudable and deserves a lot of support.

"Being at Right to Dream means if you can't make it in football, you will have something else to do, even after football when you retire you will still have your certificate and use it to get a job. The lifespan of football is very short," Laryea told graphic.com.

"When you go to Europe, all these big teams have such academies no only for football but for academics. When I went to Venezia in Italy for trials as a 16-year-old, it was same; academics and football," he said.