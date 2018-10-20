Ex-Ghana youth defender Najeeb Yakubu marks debut for Vorskla Poltava in defeat against Dynamo Kiev

Former Ghana U-17 defender Najeeb Yakubu marks debut for Vorskla Poltava in their 1-0 defeat to Dynamo Kiev in the Ukrainian Premier League.

The 18-year-old, who joined the Oleksiy Butovsky Vorskla Stadium outfit on a three-year deal as a free agent in the summer, has been itching for first team opportunity for sometime now.

Yakubu got his wish on Saturday after being named in the 18-man squad for the home clash against Dynamo Kiev.

He was deployed as an attacking right wing and excelled before being replaced by Mykhaylo Sergiychuk in the 82nd minute.

But first half goal from Viktor Tsygankov was enough to condemn the hosts to their sixth loss of the season.

Poltava sit 4th with 18 points after 12 round of matches.