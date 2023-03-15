Ex-Ghana youth star Sadick Adams reveals why standard of Ghana Premier League has dropped 

Former Asante Kotoko forward Sadick Adams says the standard of the Ghana Premier League has dropped due to the poor recruitment of players by the clubs.

Adams who had stints with three Ghana Premier League sides Berekum Chelsea, Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold stated that the inability of club owners to sign top quality players is a major factor.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based radio station Radio Gold he said, “Sometimes the kind of players our clubs recruit into the senior side, it is also not helping our league and so that is the most important thing that is happening.

“Because when you compare those day’s league and now, it’s far far different.

“It is not that they don’t know how to recruit but they want the quantity not the quality, the clubs don’t want to spend on quality players.

“Maybe they have the money to buy the quality player but they will rather use the money to buy the quantity of the players.

He added: “That’s making the league not have much quality, we have quantity but not much quality players”

The 33-year-old currently plys his trade in the Bangladesh league with Arambagh.