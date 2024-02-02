Ex-Ghanaian Sports Minister promises radical changes to football in 2025

Former Minister for Youth and Sports, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has outlined ambitious plans for a radical overhaul of Ghanaian sports in 2025 under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

This commitment comes in the wake of the Black Stars' disappointing exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the perceived decline of the domestic league under the leadership of Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku.

In an exclusive interview with Citi Sports, Nii Lante Vanderpuye expressed his frustration at the recent downturn in Ghanaian football, highlighting a perceived lack of determination from the current government to address the issues within the sport.

“I know this particular government will not have the willpower to undertake this serious and drastic decisions with regard to our football.”

“In 2025, there will be a drastic change in our sports; we will change our football, and we will change the way we run our football in Ghana.”

“We will change how our leagues are run in the country. I am not bragging, but for the little discussions we’ve had on the way forward for our sports, I believe our manifesto will have a clear-cut plan for Ghanaian football.”

Ghana were eliminated in the group stage of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire after failing to win a game.

It is the second successive tournament the Black Stars have exited from the group stage.

The four-time African champions are now going over 40 years without a trophy since their last in 1982.

The West African giants have announced a five-member committee led by Vice President Mark Addo to search for a new coach following the sacking of Chris Hughton.