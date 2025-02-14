Ex-GPL star Mohammed Polo explains why autonomous league would benefit stakeholders

Former Ghana Premier League star, Mohammed Polo, has explained why an autonomous Ghana Premier League would benefit stakeholders.

Polo, a legend of Hearts of Oak, has thrown his weight behind the calls for an independent Premier League, made by giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

According to Polo, an external body managing the top-flight can help change the fortunes of the competition. "We have to run an autonomous league to change our fortunes. At the moment, an independent body must manage the Premier League to ward off selfish interest," he said in an interview.

Polo believes that an autonomous league would allow clubs to take control of their own destiny, rather than being controlled by the Ghana Football Association (GFA). "It happens all over the world. Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are the two biggest clubs in the country and for them to come together to shake the FA is commendable. It's time for them to show their power," he added.

The calls for an autonomous Premier League have gained momentum following the recent chaos in Nsoatre, where a staunch Asante Kotoko fan tragically lost his life. While the Ghana Football Association has considered implementing an autonomous Premier League, it has yet to take action.