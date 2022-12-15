Ex-Great Olympics coach Ken Augustt questions GFA's youth team coach appointments

Former coach of Great Olympics, Ken Augustt is disappointed by the recent youth team coach appointments by the Ghana Football Association.

The GFA named new set of coaches for the various youth national teams with former Hearts of Oak gaffer, Samuel Boadu, taking over as head coach of the U20 side. Laryea Kingston, a former Black Stars player is part of the U17 technical team.

According to coach Augustt, the federation has ignored experienced trainers like himself and handed the job to novices.

“What are the determinants for choosing people for the junior national teams? Do they even conduct some interviews to look at CVs of the people who should be coaching the national teams?" he questioned during an interview iwth Daily Graphic.

“We can all not have clubs to coach at a particular time because we are too many, but when somebody who is a minnow and is forced into the national team and he doesn’t succeed, then you find another position for him when there are many senior coaches in the country. We are not making use of the materials we have,” he added.

He also made reference to GFA's inclusion of Chris Hughton to the technical team of the Black Stars as an advisor.

“Chris Hughton, for instance, has been without a club for some time but didn’t they make him the technical advisor of the Black Stars? Is it not based on his experience? So if they are bringing all these ex-players because they are ex-players, we have also been players before," he continued.

“But if you are bringing ex-coaches then look at the experience, qualification and see whether they come near us or whether they have the wherewithal to be in charge of national teams; so they are throwing seniority to the dogs."

He coach several topflight sides including the likes of Okwahu United and Power FC, now in the lower divisions.