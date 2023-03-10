Ex-Great Olympics coach Yaw Preko explains why home-based players are not cut for the Black Stars 

Former Ghana international Yaw Preko says home-based players are struggling to make the Black Stars squad due to their performances.

Chris Hughton's first Black Stars call up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers had no home based players in the 25-man squad for the doubleheader.

The absence of local players has generated a lot of talks with concerns raised on the standard of the domestic top-flight league.

Danlad Ibrahim and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh who were named in the squad for the 2022 World Cup squad were omitted from the recent call up.

"The local players need to raise their game and see how it goes," Yaw Preko said in an interview on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM on the absence of home-based players in Chris Hughton's squad.

"I do not think Chris Hughton has watched the local league enough to be inviting local players," the former Ghana international added.

Ghana will play Angola in the Kumasi on March 23 before travelling to Luanda for the reverse fixture four days later.

The Black Stars are joint top of Group E alongside Angola with both teams with four points after two games.