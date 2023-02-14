Ex-Great Olympics star Maxwell Abbey Quaye joins Serbian side FK Loznica 

Former Great Olympics forward Maxwell Abbey Quaye has joined Serbian club FK Loznica.

Quaye joins the Serbia lower-tier side as a free agent after parting ways with Great Olympics.

The 25-year-old had a good season in the Ghana Premier League side last season where he made it to Ghana's squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

Maxwell has joined the Serbian side for an undisclosed amount and has made his debut.

The Ghana international is expected to add more attacking power to the team this season.

FK Loznica is 14th on the Mozzart Bet Prva Liga table with 19 points after 19 games.

Abbey Quaye scored 20 goals in the last two seasons for Great Olympics in the domestic top-flight.