Ex-Gunner Emmanuel Frimpong scolds Arsenal after Everton defeat

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has lambasted the club's performance during their 1-0 loss against Everton on Sunday.

The Gunners were dealt a big blow in their aim to finish in the top four of the Premier League after losing 1-0 to Everton at the Goodison Park on Sunday.

The result means that Londoners have now slipped to fourth on the standings with 63 points from 32 matches, a point behind third-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

In the wake of the match, Frimpong took to his Twitter handle to blasted the display of the side and criticized Shkrodan Mustafi and Nacho Monreal over their parts in the Phil Jagielka's goal.

PLAY OZIL IN THE MIDDLE AUBA WITH LACA RAMSEY ON FOR MO TELL MUSTAFI IF HE DONT FIX UP HE CAN PLAY WITH THE YOUTH TEAM TELL MONREAL IT AINT SUMMER JUST YET AND WE WIN

— EMMANUEL FRIMPONG (@IAMFRIMPONG26) April 7, 2019

I swear I can always take arsenal losing games but I always get angry when I see the other team want it more than us can never take that s***

— EMMANUEL FRIMPONG (@IAMFRIMPONG26) April 7, 2019

We deserve to not win this game even if we win I’ll be ashamed

— EMMANUEL FRIMPONG (@IAMFRIMPONG26) April 7, 2019

Arsenal will return to action on Thursday evening when they take on Serie A outfit Napoli in the Europa League quarter-finals.