Ex-Hearts chief criticises Chris Hughton for failing to improve Black Stars' promising squad

A former CEO of Hearts of Oak Neil Armstrong Mortagbe, has voiced disappointment over the performance of recently axed Black Stars Coach, Chris Hughton.

Mortagbe believes that Hughton, who took over from Otto Addo, inherited a squad with significant promise but failed to build on its potential during his tenure.

Hughton, initially serving as the Technical Advisor, was later appointed as the coach of the Black Stars.

Unfortunately, the team's performance under his management did not meet expectations, leading to their premature exit from the 2023 AFCON.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, Mortagbe expressed his frustration, stating, "Chris Hughton inherited a squad that had shown a lot of promise in Qatar during the World Cup. I had expected the team to, under him, improve even more. Rather, we saw the team floundering from match to match."

Mortagbe emphasised that the squad that participated in the World Cup displayed great promise, and he had anticipated positive development under Hughton's leadership. However, the team struggled in subsequent matches, failing to meet the expected standards.

According to Mortagbe, Hughton's lack of positive contribution to the squad justified the decision to relieve him of his coaching duties.

With Hughton no longer at the helm, the Ghana Football Association is expected to announce his replacement soon. The search for a new coach is underway as Ghana aims to revitalize the national team and make a strong comeback in future competitions.