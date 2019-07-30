Ex- Hearts defender Vincent Atinga joins Kuwaiti club Al Qadsiya

Former Hearts of Oak defender Vincent Atingah has joined Kuwaiti side Al Qadsiya for the 2019/2020 season Ghanasoccernet.com can report.

The hefty center back last season played for Albania side Tirana FC alongside Winful Cobbinah where he featured in 16 appearances for the club.

Atinga has signed a deal with the Kuwaiti club and in attendance was his manager Ibrahim Sana.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs was part of the the Black Stars B team that won the 2017 WAFU Championship held in Ghana.

Atinga left the shores of Ghana after that tournament in search of a club abroad.

Vincent Atinga joins the Kuwaiti side Al Qadsiya and will play alongside fellow Ghanaian compatriot Rashid Sumaila who has returned from his loan spell from Red Star Belgrade.