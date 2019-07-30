GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ex- Hearts defender Vincent Atinga joins Kuwaiti club Al Qadsiya

Published on: 30 July 2019

Former Hearts of Oak defender Vincent Atingah has joined Kuwaiti side Al Qadsiya for the 2019/2020 season  Ghanasoccernet.com can report.

The hefty center back last season played for  Albania side Tirana FC alongside Winful Cobbinah where he featured in 16 appearances  for the club.

Atinga has signed a deal with the Kuwaiti club and in attendance was his manager Ibrahim Sana.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs was part of the the Black Stars B team that won the 2017 WAFU Championship held in Ghana.

Atinga left the shores of Ghana after that tournament in search of a club abroad.

Vincent Atinga joins the  Kuwaiti side Al Qadsiya and will play alongside fellow Ghanaian compatriot Rashid Sumaila who has returned from his loan spell from Red Star Belgrade.

 

