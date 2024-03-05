Ex-Hearts of Oak board member lauds new coach Aboubakar Ouattara for promising start

Former board member of Hearts of Oak, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has expressed admiration for the club's new coach Aboubakar Ouattara commending his strategic approach and immediate impact since taking charge.

Ouattara assumed the managerial role ahead of the second round of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, and under his guidance, Hearts of Oak have secured victories in their first two games.

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe, in his praise for the Ivorian tactician, emphasised Ouattara's experience and his calculated decisions in team management.

According to him, the coach is not engaged in trial and error but is making deliberate and confident choices in player selection.

"Footballers are quite interesting people to handle. What I've noticed is that some may be doing their best now so they catch the eye of the coach. The coach with the experience he has definitely knows what he's doing. He's not about trial and error. He's bringing in boys he has confidence in, and that, for me, is a good sign," remarked Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe.

The positive start under Ouattara's leadership has seen Hearts of Oak climb from the 11th position to seventh on the Ghana Premier League table.

The team's improved performance has ignited hopes among fans, with aspirations of making further progress and potentially contending for the league title.

They are set to face Bofoakwa Tano in their Week 20 clash, where Ouattara aims to secure a third consecutive victory.