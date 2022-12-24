Ex-Hearts of Oak captain Amankwah Mireku advises Afriyie Barnieh on contract extension saga 

Former Hearts of Oak captain Amankwah Mireku has advised Daniel Afriyie Barnieh to extend his contract so the club will benefit from his transfer.

Afriyie Barnieh’s contract expired on December 17 and he has been in talks with the club over a contract extension, but no agreement has been reached.

Amankwah Mireku said Barnieh should be not be ungrateful since Hearts of Oak gave him the platform to become a star.

“Nobody knew Barnieh until he was with Hearts. There are some players on the same level as him who started with him as well but he was very fortunate to end up at Hearts of Oak. The platform he has received at Hearts isn’t the same and you can’t compare that to some clubs in the league,” Mireku told Happy FM.

“We have many players who have won goal kings and could also be equally good or better than Barnieh but because they don’t have such platforms we barely heard of them. For me Barnieh is fortunate that he has such a platform at Hearts of Oak and to God’s glory he has also done his best to be recognized.”

“The decision is about his life and not anyone else’s or even his manager. It’s not about his family or friends or what anyone says but for his future. Because when it goes well for him then his family and whoever else can benefit. When he was moving to Hearts where was the agent at the time? So for me he shouldn’t be ungrateful, and if I was him I would allow my agency and manager to sit with the club and discuss the necessary stuff but most importantly for the club to also reap their benefits for investing,” he added.