Ex-Hearts of Oak captain Amankwah Mireku sarcastically compares club to dead body

Former Hearts of Oak skipper Amankwah Mireku has bemoaned the current start of his former outfit, comparing them to a dead body.

The Accra-based giants last tasted glory in the domestic league in 2008/09 with many of their fans lamenting the direction of the club.

Mireku, who led the club to win several titles during his time at the club, has likened the club to a corpse.

“The state of the Hearts of Oak is more than a dead person, so I sent my condolence to all fans”, Mireku told Kumasi based OTEC FM.

Hearts of Oak have been in the news for the erroneous have top the billings with many players running down their contracts while currently players of the club are have also refused to renew their contracts.