Ex-Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed apologizes to fans after unsavory comments 

Former Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed has apologized to the fans following his recent outburst in an interview on the current happenings in the club.

The 32-year-old has come under serious backlash from the supporters after he granted an interview with Sports Obama TV on the issues and current happenings in the club.

Fatawu made some unsavory comments about the club which has angered most Hearts of Oak supporters.

He is reported to have said he (Fatawu) would not advise Daniel Afriyie Barnieh to sign a new contract with the club.

Also he made mention that the salary he was receiving at the club was a peanut and among others.

Fatawu Mohammed in an interview on Asempa FM has apologized to the Hearts of Oak supporters for whatever he said in that interview that has gone viral.

"I apologize for all my negative comments against Hearts of Oak because I really love the club"

Mohammed joined Hearts of Oak in 2013, helping the club to a league title and two FA Cups but lost his position in recent times, forcing the club to let him go.

He also served as captain of the club from 2018.