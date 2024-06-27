Ex-Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed encourages current players amidst recent struggles

Former Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed has offered words of encouragement to the current squad following the team's disappointing performances in the Ghana Premier League over the past two seasons.

The Phobians have faced challenges, failing to secure a top-ten finish in the league standings. They placed 12th in the preceding two seasons and recently concluded the 2023/24 campaign in 14th position.

In an interview with DelSoka on YouTube, Mohammed, who currently plays for Karela United, expressed concern over Hearts of Oak's recent struggles. Despite their setbacks, he emphasized the importance of perseverance and resilience among the players.

"Hearts of Oak is in our blood. For the past two seasons, things have not been going well for the team and that’s how football is. I will urge my colleagues there not to give up. They should keep fighting. We pray that next season will be successful for the team," Mohammed stated.

The Phobians, a renowned club in Ghanaian football history, are determined to turn their fortunes around in the upcoming 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, scheduled to kick off in September 2024.

Fans and stakeholders are hopeful that the team can regain its competitive edge and restore its status as a top contender in the league.