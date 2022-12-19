Ex-Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed sends strong warning to Daniel Afriyie Barnieh against extending his contract

Former Hearts of Oak captain, Abdul Fatawu Mohammed, has warned Daniel Afriyie Barnieh against extending his contract with the club.

The Black Stars forward has few days remaining on his contract and talks over extending his stay has proven futile following reports that clubs abroad want his services.

Mohammed, who has been released by Hearts of Oak, has advised Barnieh to leave the club when his deal expires.

"What I will say is they don't understand business or they don't do business, the management," he told Sports Obama TV.

"They may say they have plans for players but I don't think so," he added.

“I will not advise Afriyie to stay at Hearts of Oak. God will even punish me for that. Afriyie is my son, but I will not advise him to stay. God will not even forgive me."

Mohammed joined Hearts of Oak in 2013 and was captain of the Phobians from 2018.

He won the Ghana Premier League and two FA Cups with the former African champions.