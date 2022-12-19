Ex-Hearts of Oak CEO Frederick Moore wants Afriyie Barnieh to sign new contract

Former Hearts of Oak Chief Executive Officer Frederick Moore has urged Daniel Afriyie Barnieh to extent his contract with the club.

The center forward is currently out of contract and is set to join a club in Europe according to reports.

Frederick Moore has called on the Ghana U20 AFCON winner to extend his contract with the Ghana Premier League giants.

Afriyie Barnieh’s contract situation has been a touchy subject that dates back to the 2021-2022 season, with the likes of Hearts of Oak Board Member, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe also expressing their thoughts on the matter.

“I am glad and grateful for what he’s given Hearts of Oak but I would be more grateful to him if he can come to a compromise as to what needs to be done in the contract negotiations” Moore said on Oyerepa FM.

Moore served as CEO of Hearts of Oak for a little under two years, prior to his resignation from the post.

Barnieh is coming off a brilliant two-year run that saw him called up to the Black Stars’ 2022 FIFA World Cup squad after winning the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup titles with Hearts of Oak and the U-20 AFCON with the Black Satellites.