Ex-Hearts of Oak chief Mark Noonan congratulates new GFA president Kurt Okraku

Former Chief Executive Officer of Hearts of Oak, Mark Noonan has joined in congratulating Kurt Okraku following his victory in the just ended Ghana a Football Association (GFA) presidential elections.

Dreams FC executive director was voted in as the new President of the Ghana Football Association for the next four years.

He won the first contest after polling 44 votes against George Afriyie who had 40 with Nana Yaw Amponsah and Fred Pappoe bagging 27 and 6 votes respectively with Amanda Clinton and George Ankamah failed to grab a vote.

In the second round, the former Hearts of Oak communication team member had 59 votes against his competitors George Afriyie and Nana Yaw Amponsah amassing 43 and 16 votes respectively.

Former Ghana Football Association vice president, George Afriyie conceded defeat ahead of the third round of the election.

Mr. Okraku was elected as the new boss of the Ghana Football Association after polling 93 votes of yes as against 26 delegates opting no.

American Marketing tycoon, Mr. Noonan took to his twitter handle to congratulate Kurt on the victory, and urged him to work tirelessly to ensure Ghana football return to its glory days.

