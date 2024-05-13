GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ex-Hearts of Oak coach Nii Odoom secures Division One League promotion with Port City

Published on: 13 May 2024
Former Hearts of Oak coach Edward Nii Odoom celebrated a remarkable achievement as his club, Kukurantumi-based Port City, clinched promotion to the Ghana Division One League.

Port City earned their berth by dominating the Eastern Regional Division Two Middle League, going unbeaten in all five matches and amassing 15 pointsâ€”a perfect record.

Scoring an astonishing 18 goals while conceding just one, the team proved unstoppable en route to securing their historic promotion.

Now preparing to join Zone Three of the 2024/25 Division One League, Port City continue to ride the momentum generated by their outstanding accomplishment under the leadership of experienced coach Nii Odoom.

