Ex-Hearts of Oak Dan Quaye bemoans declined interest in Super Clash

Former Hearts of Oak defender Dan Quaye has expressed his disappointment over the apparent lack of enthusiasm among Ghanaian football fans in the lead-up to the Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

The two giants of Ghanaian football are set to face off at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, May 26, 2024, as part of matchday 31 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

However, both teams have been struggling with form recently, with Kotoko suffering a loss to Berekum Chelsea and Hearts of Oak narrowly defeated by Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Quaye reminisced about the vibrant atmosphere that used to surround these fixtures, highlighting the decline in excitement compared to previous years.

"Ghana football is in tatters. Prior to a Super Clash like this some years ago, you would feel the euphoria in town. Taxi drivers would use either Hearts of Oak or Kotoko flags or stickers on their cars, which would indicate to even a foreigner that there’s a big game coming on," he said.

Despite the current lack of buzz, Quaye believes the match remains open, with no clear favorite due to both teams' inconsistent performances this season.

"The performance of the two clubs has dwindled this season. But in a Super Clash, there’s no form guide. Anyone can win despite being in poor form," he remarked.

He also noted the unique pressure faced by the home team in these fixtures, suggesting it could play to Hearts of Oak's advantage.

"One key thing about the Super Clash is there’s always pressure on the home team, which makes it easier for the away side. I’m 100% sure that Hearts of Oak will win on Sunday by hook or crook," Quaye confidently predicted.

As the game approaches, Asante Kotoko currently sit in 10th position with 40 points, while Hearts of Oak is in 12th place with 38 points after 30 matches.

Despite their positions on the league table, the Super Clash between Kotoko and Hearts of Oak remains the biggest game in Ghanaian football, known for drawing passionate support from both sides.

Fans and players alike will be hoping for a thrilling encounter that lives up to the rich history of this iconic rivalry.