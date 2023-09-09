Ex-Hearts of Oak defender Isaac Oduro joins Bofoakwa Tano

Former Hearts of Oak left-back, Isaac Oduro has joined Ghana Premier League returnees Bofoakwa Tano.

The 29-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the option of a further year to join Boafoakwa ahead of the upcoming season.

Oduro returned to Ghana after ending his stay with Libyan outfit Al Madina SC.

After leaving Hearts of Oak, Oduro spent time in Kenya where he played for AFC Leopard and Sakaeo FC in the Thai league.

He is expected to use his experience to help Boafoakwa following their return to the Ghana Premier League.