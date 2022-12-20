GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ex-Hearts of Oak deputy captain Mohammed Alhassan asked to find new club

Published on: 20 December 2022
Hearts of Oak deputy captain Mohammed Alhassan has been asked to find a new club, according to former captain Fatawu Mohammed.

The right-back in an interview on Asempa FM revealed head coach Slavko Matic has communicated to management to offload certain players which Mohammed Alhassan is part of.

Fatawu Mohammed who has a year remaining on on his  current contract has also been released by the club.

Head coach Slavko Matic is understood not to be convinced of the qualities of Fatawu and Alhassan and has duly informed the hierarchy of the club of his decision not to have the two players in his team when the league resumes.

Fatawu Mohammed confirmed in the interview he  has parted ways with the club.

The former Red Bull Academy graduate  has been with Hearts of Oak since 2013 and played an integral role when Hearts won the league title and  two FA Cups two seasons ago.

Mohammed Alhassan on the other hand joined the Phobians in 2018 from WAFA.

