Ex-Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh reacts to FC Zurich 2-2 draw against FC Basel 

Ghanaian forward Daniel Afriyie Barnie is delighted FC Zurich secured a point against giants Basel in the Swiss Super League on Sunday.

The former Hearts of Oak striker played a key role in the game as Zurich managed to play a 2-2 draw away in match day six.

Zurich took a two-goal lead in both halves before Basel launched a comeback to avoid a defeat at the St. Jakok Park.

Barnieh nearly got a goal in the game in the 45th minute following his brilliant run but the final ball deflected into the net and was awarded an own goal to Adrian Barisic of Basel.

Jonathan Okita scored the second goal for Zurich right after restart in the second half before FC Basel came back strongly to equalize in the 74th and 90+6 through Renato Veiga and Gabriel Sigua.

Afriyie Barnie shared a post on his social media page after the game.

We’re FC Zurich 💙🤍!!!OGYA NAA 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wrBzM27TbR — Daniel Afriyie Barnieh (@Afriyie_Barnieh) September 4, 2023

The former Ghana U-20 captain has scored two goals in six games for FC Zurich this season.