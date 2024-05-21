Ex-Hearts of Oak midfielder Charles Allotey criticises current squad for lack of intensity

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Charles Allotey has criticised the current players for their lack of intensity amid the club's poor performance this season.

The Phobians are currently 12th in the Ghana Premier League with just four matches remaining, sitting only five points clear of the relegation zone.

For a club that once dominated and is considered one of the biggest in the country and on the continent, this is a significant decline.

Last Sunday, Hearts of Oak were defeated by Aduana FC. Following the loss, coach Aboubakar Ouattara publicly criticized the players, a sentiment echoed by Allotey.

"Hearts' primary issues are with the players, not the coach. They don't play with the same intensity that we mustered each time playing in order to compete for the badge," Allotey said on Akoma FM.

"The players are not serious at all. A player like Linda, who is performing well, finds it difficult to locate his attackers in the final third, and Salifu has been playing poorly lately."

"They act as if there is nothing at stake. It's repulsive to watch them play. Hearts of Oak is now like trash because the players do not meet the club standard. When I watch them play, I laugh"

The harsh criticism reflects the deep frustration felt by former players and fans alike as Hearts of Oak struggle to recapture their former glory.