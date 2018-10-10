Ex-Hearts of Oak star Patrick Razak handed No. 7 shirt at Guinean side Horoya AC

Newly-signed Horoya AC winger Patrick Razak has been given the number 7 jersey after joining on a two-year deal.

The diminutive wideman will wear the famous shirt after completing the move from Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak.

The 23-year-old signed two-year deal with the Conakry-based side on Tuesday.

Horoya AC have stolen the march off Asante Kotoko who were keen to prize away the pacey winger from their sworn adversaries.

He spent three years with Hearts since joining them from then Division One League club Tamale Utrecht.

Razak was one of the most exciting players on the local scene and was influential in Ghana's winning of the 2017 WAFU Nations Cup on home soil.