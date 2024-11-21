Ex-Hearts of Oak star Prince Tagoe calls for end to board interference

Former Hearts of Oak striker Prince Tagoe has urged the club's Executive Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV, to grant the technical team autonomy, free from interference, to revitalise the club's fortunes.

The CAF Confederation Cup and league title winner expressed dissatisfaction with Hearts of Oak's current struggles, blaming leadership's failure to adapt to modern football dynamics.

Tagoe, who played a pivotal role in the club's triumphs, believes the Phobians' lack of progress stems from outdated decision-making.

"If Togbe Afede wants to keep those people around, they shouldn’t come close to player selection and signing decisions. They should leave everything to the manager. If not, all those people need to be sacked." he said as quoted by GhanaWeb.

Despite their 2021 league title win under coach Samuel Boadu, the Phobians have failed to maintain dominance, currently sitting fourth in the Ghana Premier League with 18 points from 11 games.

"We're not running football with a mindset from the '60s. You have to change it. So many things have evolved since my time.

Tagoe's comments reflect a broader frustration over Hearts of Oak's current trajectory.

Hearts of Oak supporters have echoed Tagoe's sentiments, calling for change within the club's leadership.