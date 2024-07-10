Ex-Hearts of Oak star Salifu Ibrahim stays silent on Kotoko transfer rumours

Salifu Ibrahim, a midfielder who is no longer under contract with Hearts of Oak, has not commented on rumours linking him to a transfer to Asante Kotoko.

The former Eleven Wonders player has been a key player for Hearts of Oak since joining the team in 2021.

His contract expired and renewal talks were unsuccessful.

Some Asante Kotoko supporters reportedly want the talented midfielder on their team.

Ibrahim said that his manager is handling negotiations for his next move.

When asked directly about joining Kotoko, he said the decision would involve his manager and family.

"My manager is in charge of everything. I’m counting on him. The decision to join a new team does not rely solely on me.

"I have to reach a consensus with my manager and family before taking any step," he said on Kessben FM.

Ibrahim was a major contributor to Hearts of Oak's 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League victory.

He won both club and league MVP honours and helped the team win five trophies in total.

Despite showing flashes of brilliance last season, Ibrahim's statistics were modest with only two goals and ten assists in 32 games.