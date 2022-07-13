Ex-Inter Milan star Sulley Muntari eyes CAF Confederation Cup campaign with Hearts of Oak

Sulley Muntari has confirmed he is willing to extend his current contract with Hearts of Oak ahead of their Africa campaign.

The 37-year-old signed a six-month contract with Hearts of Oak mid-way into the 2021/22 season.

The former Inter Milan midfielder made 11 appearances for The Phobians in the Ghana Premier League, scoring one goal.

Muntari won two trophies during his short spell with Hearts of Oak in the just-ended season.

He won the MTN FA Cup and the President Cup to add up to his trophy collection.

Muntari who becomes a free agent in the coming weeks has revealed his desire to help Hearts of Oak in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

” I signed six months contract with Hearts of Oak and I will renew to be part of the team for Africa”, he told GTV Sports.

Meanwhile, CAF has informed all Member Associations to submit teams that will participate in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2022/23 and Confederation Cup by July 31, 2022.

Asante Kotoko will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League. The tournament is scheduled to kick off next month.