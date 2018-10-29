Ex-Juventus star Stephen Appiah regrets lack of early treatment in Turin after injury nightmare

Ex-Ghana captain Stephen Appiah regrets not seeking an early treatment in Turin after his career was truncated by an injury while playing for Fenerbahce in 2005.

The 37-year-old endured a hellish and nightmarish knee ligament injury 13-years ago, which defined his career at the Turkish giants.

The Ghana legend enjoyed a fabolous run in the Serie A with Udinese and Parma before being transferred giants Juventus.

The midfielder featured prominently for the Old Ladies in his debut season, playing 30 matches for the side.

He also managed 18 appearances the following season but his move to Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahce kick start his injury nightmare.

Appiah missed the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana due to a niggling knee injury.

The Ghanaian failed to establish himself after recovering from the long setback and he has admitted he would have saved his career if he had seek medical support in Turin.

"If I had gone to Turin they would have treated me better." he said

He is one of Ghana's most celebrated footballers of all time and currently the Coordinator for the Black Stars.

Appiah joined Fenerbahce in 2005 and left in 2008 after an extended knee-injury layoff and a contract dispute with the club.

He went on to play for Bologna, Cesena and Vojvodina before calling time on his career on June 27, 2015.

The Ghanaian was honoured by the Turkish giants in September this year for his contribution to the club.