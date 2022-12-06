Ex-Kaizer Chief star Patrick Mayo hopes to see his two sons become key players for Bafana Bafana like the Ayews of Ghana

Just like the Ayew brothers for Ghana, former Kaizer Chiefs star Patrick Mayo hopes his sons Khanyisa and Khanyisile will also become key players for South Africa's Bafana Bafana.

Mayo's sons Khanyisa and Khanyisile play in the South African top-flight league for Cape Town City and Chippa United respectively.

Patrick Mayo has this ambition to also see his offsprings representing South Africa at major tournaments like the Ayew brothers.

The Ayews, Jordan and Andre have been key players for the Black Stars over the years and also played in major tournaments for the West African side.

Both Jordan and captain Andre Ayew were the most experienced players in Ghana's squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“These boys make me happy. I am very proud of them,” Mayo told Sowetan Live.

“I want to see them playing for the senior national team. They both played for the junior national teams, so now my dream is to see them at Bafana together like the Ayew brothers.

“The younger one is more talented and I can't wait for him to play regularly... to show people what he's got. His older brother has already made a name for himself... everybody knows him but they don't know how gifted his younger brother is. I never thought my boys would also play football professionally. However, I used to go to training with them and I think that's where they started falling in love with football.”, he added.