Ex-King Faisal coach Mallam Yahaya vouches CK Akunnor will succeed at Kotoko

Ex-Black Stars midfielder Mallam Yahaya has no doubts CK Akunnor will be successful as Asante Kotoko coach.

But the former King Faisal coach wants the Porcupine Warriors to be patient and give him more time.

''Kotoko should have patience for Akunnor, he can do the job, he is a very good coach. We have the same mentality because we both had our training course in Germany. I know what he is capable of doing,'' Yahaya is quoted as saying on Zuria FM sports

''I’m pleading to the management to allow Akunnor to operate with free hands. They shouldn’t interfere in his job. Akunnor just like me hates interference.

''I always say coaching Kotoko and Hearts of Oak is the easiest job in Ghana. Because you will have all the quality players at your disposal . What is left is applying your philosophy.''