Ex-Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong affirms higher salary in Guinea than at Kotoko

Former Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong has disclosed that his salary while playing in Guinea surpassed what he received during his tenure with Kotoko.

The right-back, who played for two Guinean clubs, Kaloum Stars and Kamsar, made the revelation in an interview with Asempa FM.

Frimpong, who joined Kaloum in 2019 and later signed with Kamsar in 2021, compared his earnings from the two experiences and affirmed that Kamsar paid him better. In his own words, he stated, "When you compare the contract I served at Asante Kotoko and the one I worked for in Guinea, the salary in Guinea was higher than at Asante Kotoko."

Explaining the motivation behind his departure from Kotoko, Frimpong cited the need for a new challenge after dedicating eight years to the club. "I had played at Asante Kotoko for so many years, so I wanted to change the environment a bit," he elaborated.

Meanwhile, the defender has been urging fans of Asante Kotoko to troupe to the stadium frequently to support the club even in hard times.