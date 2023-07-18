Ex-Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo claims Nana Yaw Amponsah avoiding him over unpaid salary arrears

Former Asante Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo has expressed his frustration with the club's former Chief Executive Nana Yaw Amponsah, alleging that Amponsah has been avoiding his calls.

Zerbo revealed in his first interview since departing Asante Kotoko that the club terminated his contract following a defeat against Medeama in March.

According to Zerbo, he and the club reached an agreement that he would receive three months' salary following the termination of his contract. However, he claims that he has yet to receive the agreed-upon payments.

In his interview with Fox FM, Zerbo stated, "I have called Nana Yaw Amponsah several times but he does not respond. I have even sent him many messages and the situation is the same and so right now my next step is to gather all the documents and report the club to FIFA."

Zerbo expressed his disappointment with the lack of response from Amponsah, who has recently lost his position as Chief Executive, revealing his intention to seek resolution through FIFA if the issue remains unresolved. He added, "I am told a new board is to be named. I want them to settle me, and pay my salary arrears but I have no option than to go to FIFA if they fail."

The Burkinabe was sacked over poor results in the middle of the season, with Gazale taking over however the club continued to struggle and ended the season trophyless.