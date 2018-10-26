Ex-Kotoko coach Steve Pollack insists the club is not ready for Africa

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Steve Pollack insists the club is not "competitive enough" to engage in a continental championship.

The Porcupine Warriors have asked the Normalisation Committee to allow them participate in the CAF Confederations Cup despite an agreement for clubs in the country to not take part in Africa next season.

The Kumasi based giants revealed within the week that they are ready to represent the country but the Englishman believes his former side don't look competitive enough for the Caf Confederations Cup.

“I know Kotoko SC have signed new players and some left after my departure. There are few players who are still at Kotoko,” he told Kumasi FM.

“They might think they are ready for competition in Africa, but at the moment you are not playing competitions week after week,” Pollack added.

“So they are not playing a competitive football”Going into a competition especially Africa inter-club it will be difficult.”

“You playing friendlies currently, and they are not competitive enough when going into Africa”, he concluded.