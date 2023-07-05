Ex-Kotoko defender Gabriel Opoku Ware insists Abdul Gazale not ripe for Kotoko coaching job

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Gabriel Opoku Ware has stated that Abdul Gazale still has a lot to learn to qualify as head coach Kotoko.

Kotoko are without a substantive coach after the sacking of Seydou Zerbo in March. Gazale was named as interim boss until the end of the 2022/23 season, guiding the team to a fourth-place finish as they failed to defend their Premier League title.

Opoku Ware told Kessben Sports: “They should bring in a new coach because Gazale is not up there yet. He is good but he needs to learn more. They should bring someone else so that Gazale can understudy the person. Maybe in future he can take up the job.”

Following reports on the dissolved management and board of the club, it is believed that the hierarchy is interested in working once more with Kwesi Appiah who recorded success as a player while enjoying a short stint as a coach of the club. Kwesi Appiah is expected to be selected as the club's new head coach for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

By Suleman Asante