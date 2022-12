Iraq-based defender Ismail Abdul Ganiu has made a donation to the playing community in his hometown.

The centre-back through his Ismail Ganiu Foundation (IGF) visited Takpo in the Upper West Region where he touched based with the local folks.

According to a report by Kanyiri Suburu, the former Asante Kotoko captain presented a set of jerseys (20), high-rise socks and three balls.

Ganiu plays for Al Talaba SC where he recently signed a long term deal with.