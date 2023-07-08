Ex-Kotoko midfielder Daniel Nii Adjei urges Ghana Premier League players to adopt a learning habit

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Daniel Nii Adjei, is advised players who play in the Ghana Premier Lague to embrace a learning habit to enable them to excel in both the local league as well as future clubs if they move on.

This recommendation comes after several criticisms against Ghanaian coaches who have been blamed for the nation's failure in impressing in various competitions.

Ghanaian national teams have been struggling in recent years at major tournaments as well as clubs on the continental stage.

Nii Adjei who featured for a number of clubs during his storied career thinks coaches cannot entirely be blamed for their various disappointments.

According to him, if players try to learn well like he did in his playing days, success could be restored for the country's football.

“At Asante Kotoko, I remember when I wanted a new contract, they told me that I am an old player now and so I was not given the new deal. But you know I went to TP Mazembe and won everything,” he told Fox FM.

“So, it is not about the age of the player all the time. The maturity of current players in the Ghana Premier League is not enough and that is why most of them cannot perform when they leave Ghana. Some of us were very mature before we left Ghana to play elsewhere in Africa.”

“I have heard people say we don’t have good coaches in Ghana but we have to also ask ourselves whether the players are learning. A coach can train and teach you but is it up to the player to grab it or fail to learn. I personally learned a lot from my coaches and they had an impact on my career. We were learning during our time. So that is another area we have to look at,” he ended.