Ex- Kotoko midfielder Maxwell Baakoh stars as USM Khenchela secure victory against MC El Bayadh in Algerian league

Former Kotoko midfielder Maxwell Baakoh made a significant impact on the Algerian Ligue 1 on Friday, propelling USM Khenchela to a triumphant win against MC El Bayadh.

The highly anticipated clash witnessed Baakoh emerging as the standout player for the home side. Despite the initial lead secured by USM Khenchela through Ilyes Yaiche in the 11th minute, it was Baakoh who stole the spotlight, contributing a crucial goal in added time to seal a 2-0 victory.

This outstanding performance has positioned USM Khenchela in the seventh spot on the league table with 13 points after nine games. On the other hand, MC El Bayadh holds the third position with 14 points after the same number of matches.

Looking ahead, USM Khenchela are gearing up for a challenging away match against league leaders MC Alger on December 16th.

Simultaneously, MC El Bayadh are set to face USM Alger at home on December 15th.