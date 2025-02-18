Ex-Kotoko official offers ghs10,000 reward for Nana Pooley’s killer

Former Asante Kotoko management member, Akwasi Serebour Boateng, has pledged GH¢10,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of the prime suspect in the murder of Kotoko fan Francis Yaw Frimpong, also known as Nana Pooley.

Pooley was stabbed to death earlier this month during the tense league match between Nsoatreman and Kotoko in Nsoatre.

This hooliganism has led to the league’s suspension with several strict measures introduced by the Ghana FA before the league resumes.

Boateng made the announcement on Facebook, urging the public to assist in tracking down the suspect, identified as Braimah, who remains at large.

“As a former management member of Kotoko, I am offering GH¢10,000 to anyone who will assist in arresting the killer of Nana Pooley,” he posted.

Kotoko’s lawyer, Sarfo Duku, confirmed that police investigations and statements from arrested suspects all point to Braimah as the one who fatally stabbed Pooley.

The club recently held a one-week memorial for Pooley, attended by fans from across the Ghana Premier League.