Ex-Kotoko player Mallam Yahaya blames lack of competitive football in Ghana for CAF CC exit

Former Asante Kotoko player Malam Yahaya has blamed the club's exit from the CAF Confederation Cup to the lack of competitive football in the country.

According to the former Nzema Kotoko coach, C.K Akonnor and his players deserve some commendation and need to improve some departments in the team to go a bit further next season.

Asante Kotoko failed to the reach the last eight of the competition after suffering a disappointing 2-1 defeat in the final group game to Zesco United.

"Kotoko did well in their African Campaign but I think they need to improve in certain aspects within the team to be perfect next time," he told Ashh FM Super Sports.

"The Management can't blame the Coach for their exit because of the absence of football or league in the country," he continued.

"I will personally blame the current situation of football in the Country for Kotoko's poor performance in the CAF Confederation Competition."

Despite trhe lack of competitive football, the Porcupine Warriors reach the group stages for the first time since 2008.