Ex-Kotoko star Enock Morrison confirms Kenya’s approach for nationality switch

Gor Mahia midfielder Enock Morrison has confirmed being approached by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) over a possible nationality switch, but insists his heart remains with Ghana.

The former Asante Kotoko player revealed that FKF has already initiated paperwork to facilitate the switch, though he has asked for more time to consult with his family.

“I’ve been approached by the Kenyan FA to consider naturalising for them. They’ve brought documents to sign, but I’ve told them to hold on so I can consult my family first,” Morrison said in an interview. “I want to be watched by my family and friends when I represent a country. In Kenya, I don’t have that connection.”

Morrison, who played for King Faisal and Asante Kotoko in Ghana, joined Gor Mahia in July 2024 and has since become a key figure in their midfield. He insists his dream is to one day play for the Black Stars.

“I respect Kenya and the opportunity, but my dream is to wear the Ghana jersey,” he concluded.