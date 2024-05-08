Ex-Kotoko star Eric Donkor believes Richmond Lamptey is comparable to Stephen Oduro

Former Kotoko defender Eric Donkor has opined that the quality of midfielder Richmond Lamptey is similar to that of the renowned Stephen Oduro who was touted as an important player during his time.

Lamptey has been in fine form for the Porcupine Warriors with his performances earning him a place in the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

While the prevailing debate has been that the current crop of players in the Premier League are substandard, Donkor belives it is untrue.

He argues that things overshadowing current players' abilities has to do with the long stint of former players compared to the recent exodus of quality talents.

"We have quality players in the GPL who can match the quality of players like Stephen Oduro, Ishmael Addo, Opoku Nti, and others. Richmond Lamptey a typical example, he is comparable to Stephen Oduro," Donkoe told Akoma FM.

"People had loved for players like Malik Jabir, Stephen Oduro, and Charles Taylor and the rest because they played in our league for a longer period of time, and it is why their names are mentioned always However, no one can persuade me that the league is of low quality.

"The current GPL players are of high quality, but fans can't get the opportunity to experience them for a longer period because they're always leaving the country. Stephen Oduro may be slightly ahead of Lamptey because Oduro played in the local league for a long time, but Lamptey's future at Kotoko is uncertain at the moment and may likely leave depriving him the opportunity to become a household name."

Kotoko have endured a torrid period in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, particularly in the second round where they suffered a seven-game unbeaten run.

However, they have recently rebounded from their poor form winning two and drawing once in their last three outings.