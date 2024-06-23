Ex-Kotoko winger Isaac Oppong denies claims of special treatment from coach Ogum

Isaac Oppong has dismissed rumours of receiving special treatment from coach Prosper Ogum following his departure from Asante Kotoko.

The winger insists he had no off-the-field contact with Ogum or his family, contrary to claims in the local media.

Oppong is one of 18 players who have officially parted ways with the club. Reports had suggested that the forward received preferential treatment from Ogum, including claims of the coach’s wife being close to him.

However, Oppong addressed these rumours on social media, stating: "As I depart due to the cancellation of my contract, I want to address and clarify certain reports circulating. Claims that I received special favours from the coach and had contact with his family members are entirely false. At no point did I receive any special treatment or have any contact with the coach's family members. My commitment to the team has always been based on professionalism and integrity."

"I wish Asante Kotoko continued success and hope to see the club reach new heights in the future. Thank you once again for the opportunity to be part of this remarkable journey."

Nicknamed Neymar, Oppong joined Kotoko from the lower-tier side Bectero FC in 2021. His contract was set to expire in 2025, but both parties agreed to part ways. Oppong had four goal contributions in 15 appearances last season, during which Kotoko finished sixth.